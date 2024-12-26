MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Record-setting 87,242 fans flock Melbourne Cricket Ground on opening day of Boxing Day Test

The tickets for the opening day of the fourth Test had been sold out over two weeks ahead of the clash

PTI Melbourne Published 26.12.24, 01:41 PM
Indian fans react during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024.

Indian fans react during play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. AP/PTI

A record 87,242 spectators filled the stands at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, setting a new mark for the highest single-day attendance in a five-day match between the two teams.

The tickets for the opening day of the fourth Test had been sold out over two weeks ahead of the clash.

The audience witnessed a thrilling day of cricket as debutant Sam Konstas took on Jasprit Bumrah in the first session before the Indian pacer swung the momentum in his team's favour in the final session.

Australia ended the opening day at a solid 311 for six.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

