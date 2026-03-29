RCB brush aside SRH in IPL 2026 opener as Kohli, Padikkal power winning chase

As reigning champions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a reputation at stake in the IPL 2026 opener. In the end, they walked out of the test with their heads held high.

In pursuit of a robust defence of their maiden IPL title last year, RCB rode performances from pacer Jacob Duffy (3/22), Impact Player Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 26 balls) and Virat Kohli (69 not out off 38 balls), brushing aside Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at the Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ishan Kishan’s 38-ball 80 and Aniket Verma’s 43 off 18 balls propelled the Sunrisers to 201/9 even after they were reeling at 29/3 in the fifth over.

RCB had a stumbling start to their chase, losing opener Phil Salt early in the second over of their reply. But

Kohli and Padikkal hammered a 101-run second-wicket stand in just over seven overs, which eventually helped the hosts reach the target with 26

balls remaining.

Any total above 200 in a T20 game is formidable, but as for the Sunrisers, they certainly would have wished for at least 20-25 runs more, given the favourable conditions for batting. Salt’s blinder of a catch at the sweeper region that cut short Ishan’s innings perhaps denied Sunrisers those extra runs.

Duffy delight

Precisely, though, such a total from the Sunrisers didn’t quite look possible when Duffy, on IPL debut, dismissed openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was sent in to bat at No. 4. That, after RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Duffy’s performance with the ball in his maiden IPL appearance should make him feel better after the harrowing time he had in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad earlier this month. On Saturday, though, Duffy’s back-of-a-length stuff helped him get rid of both Abhishek and Nitish, while Head couldn’t clear deep square-leg when the Kiwi quick bowled one a tad shorter.

Padikkal impact

Despite losing Salt early, RCB still raced to 76/1 in the Powerplay, courtesy Padikkal’s scintillating strokeplay. In stellar form right through the domestic season with a 50-plus average in all three formats, Padikkal’s innings was an extension of his rich run in the Karnataka jersey as he showed no mercy whenever the Sunrisers bowlers erred in their lines or lengths.

With Kohli holding one end up and playing a few of his breathtaking strokes as well to maintain the pressure on the rival attack, the situation eased further for Padikkal (who replaced Duffy).

With captain Rajat Patidar (31 off 12 balls) too getting runs, RCB’s batters look in menacing touch.