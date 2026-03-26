RCB IPL 2026 preview: Kohli, Salt, Bethell key as champions defend title bid

After years of disappointment and agony, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally had their share of ecstasy when they clinched the IPL crown last year. Relief was palpable in Virat Kohli, the brand of RCB, as he could smile his heart out. The reigning champions have retained their core group this season and would put their best foot forward to defend the title, starting off at home this Saturday.

Strengths

ADVERTISEMENT

RCB’s batting is their actual strength and it played a leading role in their triumph last year. Phil Salt, likely to be Kohli’s opening partner this season as well, is capable of single-handedly setting up the game for his side, with his range of strokes. Not having a great T20 World Cup could make Salt hungrier for runs, which certainly bodes well for the Rajat Patidar-led team.

Salt’s England teammate Jacob Bethell is also growing in maturity, with fearlessness being a standout feature of his game. His century in a high-pressure T20 World Cup semi-final clash against India at the Wankhede underlined how gutsy the young left-hander could be. If Bethell gets going, he’s simply relentless when it comes to strokeplay.

The same can be said about West Indies’ all-rounder Romario Shepherd, whose abilities as a finisher had helped RCB last season as well.

Shepherd is also capable of steadying the ship, as he showed during an unbeaten 52 against South Africa in the Super Eight phase of the T20 Cup.

Among the Indian players, Devdutt Padikkal’s rich domestic form should brighten his chances of a place in the XI. Keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, dropped from Team India’s scheme of things just months before this year’s T20 showpiece, would obviously be more than eager to continue from where he had finished last year and prove a point to the Indian team management as well as the selectors.

Not to forget, RCB also have a utility player in Krunal Pandya. Even if he fails with the bat, the overs that Hardik’s elder brother gets to bowl will be crucial to RCB’s fortunes, as Krunal’s stump-to-stump bowling can check the flow of runs and also earn his team a wicket or two.

Weaknesses

RCB will not be able to avail Josh Hazlewood’s services at least in the initial phases of this year’s tournament. The Australia pacer, who has been out for a long time with hamstring and heel injuries, had missed the Ashes as well as the T20 World Cup. If he’s at all able to join, the defending champions will not be having him till later in the season.

Left-arm quick Yash Dayal, whose overs at the death had also contributed to RCB’s maiden title in 2025, has also been ruled out. So, bowling has become an area of concern for the side, as a lot will rely on how senior pros Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal perform.

But at 36, Bhuvneshwar, too, isn’t getting any younger. In the absence of an established spinner of international class, RCB may have to rely on 22-year-old leg-spinner Suyash Sharma as well, though he last featured in a domestic competition three months ago.

X-factor

RCB do have several big-hitters who are game-changers in their own right. But Kohli remains the glue to the team’s batting line-up, something he had proven last year with 657 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71.

The former India and RCB captain plays only the 50-over format. Besides, he’s not a batsman who blazes away from the onset with a barrage of fours and sixes. But that’s not what Kohli is about. He seems to be playing with a much more free, open mind, making his mere presence at the crease a case of extra pressure for the opposition bowlers. And once well set, he can suddenly raise the tempo with a couple of big blows, given his quality.

His batting aside, Kohli’s motivating words on the field or even a sharp catch can do wonders to lift spirits. His dressing room presence is a massive factor, especially for rookies and youngsters.

The squad

Prominent names: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Others: Rasikh Salam, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Nuwan Thushara, Satvik Deswal, Abhinandan Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Kanishk Chouhan, Jordan Cox

Best finish: Champions in 2025