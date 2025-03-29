‘RCB finally got the balance right’: AB de Villiers hails Bengaluru’s best IPL start

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) off to one of their best starts in the IPL, retired South African great AB de Villiers feels that the balance of the team looks "10 times better" than the previous editions and the head-start it has got will make the job easier going forward.

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB crushed five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs at Chepauk on Friday to win their second straight away game. It was also RCB's first win against CSK in Chennai since the inaugural edition in 2008.

"The balance of the RCB squad is 10 times better compared to previous seasons," the Bengaluru franchise loyalist said on his podcast 'AB de Villiers 360'.

"At the (IPL) auction (last year), I spoke about RCB needing balance. It's not about the bowlers, batters or fielders... it's about having a sound balance in IPL teams and options," said the South African great, who played almost all his IPL for RCB.

With India swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar drafted into the side for the CSK game after not finding a place in the opening match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, de Villiers said, it's the depth in options, which make RCB a formidable side this season.

"I saw Bhuvi and thought 'he wasn't going to play and he came in'. That's what you want. You want guys like 'wow is this guy the replacement'. He's not even in the starting lineup in the first game (vs KKR) and now they are getting Bhuvi Kumar to replace someone int he second game. This is the kind of balance and depth you need in the side," added de Villiers.

Kumar's crucial wicket of the dangerous Deepak Hooda in Power Play left CSK reeling at 3/26, from where they never recovered and finally managed 146/8, chasing 197 for victory.

"Great start for RCB and it really is looking good. We are not going into the space of, 'Is this the year (RCB will win the IPL)?' "But I do believe this is the best start RCB have ever had, not only from the results point of view but also from the way the squad looks and how free they look out there especially playing away from home," said de Villiers who last played in the IPL in 2021 edition.

Both of RCB's wins this season so far have been in opponents' territory -- vs KKR in Kolkata and vs CSK in Chepauk -- and de Villiers said it was truly amazing.

"The defending champions, KKR... to beat them away from home at the star of thr campaign, and also CSK whose record at Chepauk, is absolutely incredible. From here, the road actually gets easier for RCB as we look at the points table. RCB are right on top; the only team with two wins and a fantastic bet run rate." De Villiers said the scheduling was really tough for RCB but they had shown the gumption to take everything in their stride.

"The start of a campaign is never easy but they did it absolutely spot on. Look at that 'away, away, now they go home. Then they are away again, home, away home away, it's crazy. I've never seen a situation like this and it is challenging but it can be one of your strengths," opined the South African.

He felt that teams on the move tend to bond better if they build a winning momentum.

"It can keep the squad together especially when you find a bit of momentum to jump around like that... you often find yourself travelling together. If you have four home games in a row, you sort of lose feel for the players.

"...Guys do different things, they go to restaurants at night and you sort of lose that touch and the connection between the squad," he said.

According to de Villiers, CSK dropping Patidar a couple of times was the turning point in the game. The skipper went on to score a 32-ball 51.

"Rajat Patidar's knock was crucially important -- 50 odd runs in 30-odd balls. And from a Chennai point of view, they dropped him a few times, that was the game-changing moment that CSK needed.

"He's (Patidar) been very calm out there as a young captain, a captain who is trying to fill huge boots of Virat Kohli. It's not easy, it can be intimidating. He must be feeling the pressure but he is not showing any signs. He is batting beautifully, he's taking very clear decision on the field." De Villiers said Patidar's clarity of thought was a key factor in RCB beating two of the toughest teams so far in the tournament.

"I feel this calmness, composure and clarity are very important especially when you are playing against big teams like CSK and KKR away from home. He didn't allow a couple of dropped catches and bad shots affect the next ball."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.