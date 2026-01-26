Bengal blow away Services by innings to secure Ranji Trophy quarter finals berth

Bengal took just 14 overs on the final day of their group C clash with Services to win the contest by an innings and 46 runs, assuring themselves of a quarter-finals berth in this Ranji Trophy.

Resuming on 231/8 at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground in Kalyani, Services were all out for 287 as Shahbaz Ahmed and Akash Deep took the remaining two wickets to confirm Bengal’s victory and extend their position at the top of the group standings.

With 30 points from six matches, Bengal have an excellent chance to finish as group toppers unless they lose by an innings to Haryana at Lahli in the final round of the group phase, beginning on Thursday. “That’s our goal now: to finish as group toppers,” head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said.

Bengal will most likely include an extra spinner in their XI against Haryana in place of a quick. “The conditions in Lahli could be helpful for spinners,” Shukla said.

Haryana, following their nine-wicket win over Assam, have moved to No.2 in group C.

Mumbai through

In Hyderabad, Mumbai thr­ashed the hosts by nine wickets to confirm their place in the quarter-finals from group D. Hyderabad were bo­wled out for 302 in 69.5 overs in

their second innings, with Musheer Khan completing a five-wicket haul.

In group B, Karnataka sli­pped to third in the standings following their 217-run loss to Madhya Pradesh in Alur.

Brief scores: Bengal 519. Services 186 & 287 (Jayant Goyat 68 n.o.; Mohammed Shami 5/51). Bengal won by an innings & 46 runs.