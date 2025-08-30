Rahul Dravid parts ways with Rajasthan Royals as head coach ahead of IPL 2026

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Saturday announced the conclusion of its association with head coach and former India skipper Rahul Dravid.

In an official statement posted on social media, the Royals said: "Rajasthan Royals today announced that head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise. As part of the franchise structural review Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise."

Dravid, who took over as head coach in September 2024 on a multi-year contract, oversaw the team’s IPL 2025 campaign.

However, the Royals endured a disappointing season, finishing ninth in the 10-team competition with just four wins from 14 matches.

Interestingly, the Royals announcement comes amidst rumours that skipper Sanju Samson also wants to leave the franchise.

With Dravid’s exit, Rajasthan Royals will now begin their search for a new head coach as they prepare to rebuild ahead of the IPL 2026 season. If Samson also leaves the side, it will leave the Royals in a tricky position a few months before the mini auction.