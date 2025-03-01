MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PCB announces full ticket refunds for rain-washed Champions Trophy matches in Rawalpindi

PTI Published 01.03.25, 07:44 PM
Representational image

Representational image AP/PTI

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced full ticket refunds for the two Champions Trophy matches in Rawalpindi that were washed out by rain.

The affected matches -- Australia vs South Africa on February 25 and Bangladesh vs Pakistan on February 27 -- were abandoned without a ball bowled.

As per the PCB ticket refund policy for Champions Trophy, ticket holders are eligible for a full refund if the match was abandoned before the toss. All enclosure tickets will be refunded, the PCB said in a statement.

Also Read

Ticket holders of hospitality tickets (boxes and PCB gallery) will not be eligible for a refund, it said.

Eligible ticket holders can claim their refund at select TCS outlets between March 10 and March 14.

To process the refund, ticket holders must present an original, undamaged ticket as proof of purchase and must personally visit the TCS outlet, as refunds cannot be claimed on behalf of someone else.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

