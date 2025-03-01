MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Champions Trophy: Jansen, Mulder help South Africa dismantle England for 179

Marco Jansen (3/39) took three wickets upfront to reduce England to 37 for three inside seven overs and they failed to stage recovery at any stage in the game

PTI Published 01.03.25, 06:07 PM
South Africa's Marco Jansen, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between England and South Africa, in Karachi, Pakistan Saturday, March 1, 2025.

South Africa bowlers produced a unified bowling show to bundle out England for 179 in 38.2 overs in their Champions Trophy Group B fixture here on Saturday.

Marco Jansen (3/39) took three wickets upfront to reduce England to 37 for three inside seven overs and they failed to stage recovery at any stage in the game.

Also Read

Joe Root top-scored with 37 but several England batters including skipper Jos Buttler (21), Ben Duckett (24) and even Jofra Archer (25) failed to push on.

Brief Scores: England 179; 38.3 overs (Joe Root 37; Marco Jansen 3/39, Wiaan Mulder 3/25, Keshav Maharaj 2/35) vs South Africa.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

