Champions Trophy: Jansen, Mulder help South Africa dismantle England for 179

South Africa bowlers produced a unified bowling show to bundle out England for 179 in 38.2 overs in their Champions Trophy Group B fixture here on Saturday.

Marco Jansen (3/39) took three wickets upfront to reduce England to 37 for three inside seven overs and they failed to stage recovery at any stage in the game.

Joe Root top-scored with 37 but several England batters including skipper Jos Buttler (21), Ben Duckett (24) and even Jofra Archer (25) failed to push on.

Brief Scores: England 179; 38.3 overs (Joe Root 37; Marco Jansen 3/39, Wiaan Mulder 3/25, Keshav Maharaj 2/35) vs South Africa.

