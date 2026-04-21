'One for the future': Shreyas Iyer in awe of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive rise

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer is the latest to have been overwhelmed by the talent of Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him a “spectacular talent” and tipping him as “one for the future” after his explosive run this IPL.

Sooryavanshi has been one of the standout performers this season, amassing 246 runs in six innings at a strike-rate of over 236.

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“He is a spectacular talent, and all the adjectives would be pretty less for him,” Shreyas said on JioHotstar. “The way he has that bat flow, the rhythm and momentum he creates before the delivery... I think he is one for the future.”

Shreyas, who has himself been in fine touch with 208 runs this season, underlined the importance of self-belief and individuality in modern T20 cricket — a philosophy he believes aligns perfectly with Sooryavanshi’s game.

“Whenever I speak to players, my only message is: just be yourself. Don’t try to emulate or mimic anyone,” he said. “When you are fearless and flamboyant in your own way, you don’t have to copy anyone.”

Instinctive play

The Punjab captain credited this mindset for the success of Punjab Kings openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, both of whom have crossed 200 runs this season.

“When you tell these guys they are match-winners, it instils confidence in them. They can just go out there and play freely,” he said.

“We have a team room, which is probably there for every team. We try to spend a lot of time together in that team room before and after games, and whenever we have off days. We come together and build that bond.

“Whenever I speak to them, my only message is, just be yourself. Don’t try to emulate, mimic, or be someone else. When you are playing at this level and you are fearless and flamboyant in your own way, you don’t have to resemble or copy anyone.

“When you tell these guys that they are match-winners, both Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya, it instils confidence in them. They have been delivering for us and hopefully, they continue to do so.”

Shreyas recalled a standout moment against Jasprit Bumrah when he smashed him towards third man, where instinct took over in Qualifier II of IPL 2025. “It was completely instinctive. I was trying to hit him straight down the ground. That was the thought at the back of my mind, that wherever he bowled, I would target him straight.

“When you are facing probably the best bowler in the world, you have to back your instincts,” he said.