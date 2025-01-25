Noman Ali becomes Pakistan's first spinner to take test hat-trick, West Indies bowled out for 163 in Multan

Noman Ali became Pakistan's first spinner to take a test hat-trick as the West Indies were bowled out for 163 in the first innings of the second test in Multan on Saturday as the tourists were dismissed by lunch.

Opting to bat first on a turning pitch, the Caribbean side's top order collapsed and they found themselves in deeper trouble in the 12th over when Noman, 38, became the second-oldest player to take a test hat-trick after Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath.

Noman dismissed Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair in three balls to leave the visiting side reeling at 38-7 and a record low score looked on the cards.

However, the tail wagged for the West Indies, with Gudakesh Motie (55) notching his maiden test half-century as the tourists recovered to frustrate the hosts.

Together with Kemar Roach (25) and Jomel Warrican (36 not out), Motie dragged West Indies to 163 before he became Noman's sixth victim just before lunch.

Noman finished with figures of 6-41 while his spin partner Sajid Khan also chipped in with two wickets. Kashif Ali picked up one wicket on his test debut, a rare wicket for a Pakistani pace bowler in recent tests on home soil.

Pakistan won the first test, which was also in Multan, by 127 runs in a match completed inside three days - the shortest completed men's test match in Pakistan.