BCCI vs PCB: Fresh row erupts over Pakistan’s name on Team India jerseys for Champions Trophy

A fresh controversy has erupted ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Tuesday raised objections to featuring Pakistan’s name, the host nation, on their jerseys.

The move, reported by news agency IANS, has added to the already strained relations between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

1 6 File

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports suggest that the BCCI’s decision has left the PCB frustrated. A PCB official, speaking anonymously, accused the BCCI of politicising cricket.

“BCCI is bringing politics into cricket. They’ve refused to travel to Pakistan, won’t send their captain for the opening ceremony, and now object to having Pakistan’s name on their jerseys. We hope the ICC intervenes to support Pakistan,” the official said.

It is customary for participating teams to display the host nation’s name on their jerseys, even if the tournament is held elsewhere.

2 6 File

During the 2021 T20 World Cup hosted by India but played in the UAE, Pakistan’s jerseys carried India’s name.

Pakistan also displayed India’s name during the 2016 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup, both held in India.

This dispute is the latest chapter in a series of disagreements between the two cricket boards. The BCCI had earlier refused to send Team India to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in November last year, citing security concerns.

3 6 File

The PCB has been vocal about its dissatisfaction with India’s stance. The Mohsin Naqvi-led board had proposed a new model to address what it perceived as an unfair arrangement.

The PCB’s proposal suggested that both nations play their matches at neutral venues when ICC tournaments are hosted in either country.

4 6 File

Before accepting the hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB had demanded written assurance from the International Cricket Council (ICC) that this model will be implemented for future events.

5 6 File

Despite pressure from the PCB, the BCCI did not alter its stance. After hectic parlays, PCB agreed to India’s terms, which included India playing its Champions Trophy matches in the UAE.

"Pakistan has chosen Dubai as the neutral venue for the Champions Trophy and it has been conveyed to the ICC officially, meaning India will play its matches there," a spokesman for the PCB had said then, as quoted by AFP.

The UAE has three international stadiums - in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. But Dubai was presumably chosen because of its bigger facilities to stage India matches.

6 6 File

The Champions Trophy, featuring eight teams, is scheduled from February 19 to March 9, with matches hosted in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi and Dubai.

Per reports, PCB will seek intervention from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to resolve the matter, as the dispute threatens to overshadow the tournament’s preparations.

RELATED TOPICS ICC Champions Trophy