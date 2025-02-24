New Zealand opt to field against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy clash in Rawalpindi

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in their Group A match of the Champions Trophy here on Monday.

The Kiwis made a couple of changes to their playing XI, bringing in Kyle Jamieson and Rachin Ravindra in place of Nathan Smith and Daryl Mitchell.

Bangladesh also made two changes with Mahmudullah and Nahid Rana coming in for Soumya Sarkar and Tanzim Sakib.

While New Zealand are coming off with a huge 60-run win over Pakistan in their tournament opener, Bangladesh had lost to India by six wickets.

Teams: Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke.

