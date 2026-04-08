Shami threat looms in tricky conditions: KKR must plug gaps to bounce back

On paper, the downpour late on Monday evening did rob both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings of an opportunity to earn full two points with a victory. But considering the far-from-ideal start the Knight Riders had — wobbling at 25/2 in 3.4 overs — before rain interruption, they can also be considered fortunate to get a point from the eventual no-result and open their account in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

As the Knight Riders go into their next game, which is against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens on Thursday, rain, in all likelihood, will continue to be a factor. The Eden pitch thus will be under covers on Wednesday night and for a good part of Thursday as well, which will mean assistance for the quicks, especially with the new ball.

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Also, the pitch for Thursday’s game is unlikely to undergo any further mowing, Cricket Association of Bengal insiders said.

So, for the Knight Riders batting group, particularly their top order, tackling Super Giants’ pace spearhead Mohammed Shami will be a big task. The top order looked anything but comfortable against the Kings’ Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett, who’s not hugely experienced on the international circuit.

On Monday, all that Bartlett had to do was shape the ball away a little bit, pitching it on a good length. And that proved good enough to take the outside edge off opener Finn Allen and No. 3 Cameron Green’s blades.

Bartlett (2/9 in 1.4 overs) does deserve credit for making use of the conditions. Now, if a pacer with an international experience of only five ODIs and 21 T20Is so far can trouble the Knights’ top order, a vastly experienced campaigner like Shami can certainly compound KKR’s problems.

Alongside having an extensive knowledge of the Eden conditions, and more than most of the other quicks, Shami’s current form could well be a worry for the

KKR top three. In the Super Giants’ two matches so far against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shami hasn’t just got his seam positioning right, but has also brought a sudden change of pace into play.

This change of pace, which is about setting the batsman up and suddenly bowling a slower delivery, worked wonders for Shami against the Sunrisers, earning him the vital scalps of openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

Strokeplay should be easier at the Eden, so it remains to be seen if Shami will again be bowling all his fours in one spell, like he did in the course of his 2/9 against the Sunrisers in Hyderabad last Sunday. Even if he doesn’t, the first few that he bowls will be a stern test for the explosive Allen in particular.

Given how he plays, Allen will try to go after Shami. The potent stroke-maker that he is, the New Zealander may well put the pressure back on Shami, and he did warm up well during Tuesday’s rain-hit practice at the Eden.

Shami, however, sounded upbeat ahead of the clash at his “home” ground.

“The conditions will benefit me, which KKR are also aware of. So, there will be some advantage for me. But KKR too have spent enough time in these conditions,” he said on Wednesday at an event for the CAB’s T20 league.

It would help KKR if captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Abhishek Nayar have a word or two with both Allen and Green and devise a strategy to keep Shami at bay.