IPL 2026: KKR to replace injured Akash Deep with Vidarbha-based pacer Saurabh Dubey

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to name Vidarbha-based pacer Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for the injured Akash Deep.

Left-arm quick Dubey had been at the KKR trials during their training sessions at Eden Gardens, alongside the likes of Akash Madhwal, Simarjeet Singh — both with decent IPL experience — and 18-year-old RS Ambrish, a member of the triumphant India U-19 World Cup-winning team.

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Although a formal announcement on Dubey's inclusion is still awaited, it is understood that KKR have decided to go with the 28-year-old quick who had been in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad earlier but is yet to make an IPL debut.

Wicketless in three T20s so far, Dubey's economy rate reads 12.10. What makes this call from KKR even more striking is that the pacer, having featured in eight List A games as well, last played domestic cricket in October 2023.

KKR, though, are in no hurry to get a replacement for their other injured quick, Harshit Rana, despite the India pacer having remote chances of featuring in this IPL. The Knights feel they need to wait a little longer for Harshit in case even five to 10 per cent chances of his return crop up post recovery from the knee injury.

There's a bit of relief as well in the KKR camp as Sri Lankan quick Matheesha Pathirana may join the group in Mumbai and resume his rehab ahead of their campaign opener versus Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on March 29.

Cameron Green, the Knights' costliest buy ever (at ₹25.20 crore), joined the training on Sunday. The Australian seamer all-rounder, before taking throwdowns from assistant coach Shane Watson, had two short rounds of bowling practice as well.