KKR appoints New Zealand pacer Tim Southee as bowling coach for IPL 2026

'KKR has always felt like home to me, and it’s an honour to return in this new role,' Southee said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 14.11.25, 02:18 PM
Tim Southee

Tim Southee X/@CricCrazyJohns

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed New Zealand pacer Tim Southee as their bowling coach for IPL 2026, bringing back the veteran who was part of their squad in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Southee’s international record speaks for itself: 107 Tests, 161 ODIs, and 126 T20Is, with a total of 776 wickets. His experience is expected to strengthen KKR’s bowling attack, which has faced inconsistencies in recent seasons.

"KKR has always felt like home to me, and it’s an honour to return in this new role. The franchise has an incredible culture, passionate fans, and a great group of players. I look forward to working closely with the bowlers and helping the team achieve success in IPL 2026," said Southee.

Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR, added, "We are delighted to welcome Tim Southee back to the KKR family, this time in a coaching capacity. Tim’s vast experience and technical expertise will be instrumental in shaping our bowling unit. His leadership qualities and calm approach make him an ideal mentor for our young bowlers."

Tim Southee IPL 2026
