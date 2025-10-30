Abhishek Nayar appointed head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of 2026 auction

Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Abhishek Nayar as their new head coach. He succeeds Chandrakant Pandit, who guided KKR to the 2024 title but was released after the team finished eighth in the 2025 season.

Nayar, who had joined the franchise midway through the 2025 campaign as a stop-gap arrangement, now takes full charge of the side ahead of the 2026 IPL auctions.

The IPL 2026 mini-auction is likely to be held between December 13 and 15, returning to India after two overseas editions.

Nayar has been an integral part of the backroom staff when the team clinched its 2024 championship, their first in ten years.

The 42-year-old also holds the position of head coach of UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, making him the first individual to lead both an IPL and a WPL side.

Earlier this year, Nayar had a stint with the Indian national team as assistant coach, a role that ended in April.

Announcing his appointment on social media with the caption “A new dawn is upon us,” KKR continued their recent practice of placing faith in Indian coaches.

Venky Mysore, the franchise’s CEO, said, “Abhishek has been a vital part of the Knight Riders setup since 2018, shaping our players both on and off the field. His understanding of the game and connection with players have been key to our growth. We’re thrilled to see him take over as Head Coach and lead KKR into its next chapter.”

Nayar is regarded for his individual work with several top Indian players, including K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Rohit Sharma.

During Rohit’s break from international cricket, Nayar helped the India captain shed 11 kilograms and refine his batting ahead of his comeback in ODIs in Australia.

Rohit has credited Nayar for playing a key role in his return to form.

Nayar will work alongside several members of the existing coaching group, including mentor Dwayne Bravo.