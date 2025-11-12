Keshav Maharaj eager to shine in India Test series and play at iconic Eden Gardens

Keshav Maharaj is banking to excel on the wickets in India during the forthcoming Test series.

"I don't think the wickets will be as spin-friendly as we got in Pakistan... probably more of traditional Test wickets which will deteriorate as the match goes on," the South African left-arm spinner said during a media interaction on Tuesday.

"I think if you watched a bit of the West Indies series, it was good wickets that went, you know, almost to Day IV and V. So I do believe that sort of narrative is changing in terms of getting wickets... India are a wonderful team and they've come a long way, especially with the new transition that they have. So, I would think that they want to go with good cricket wickets, just judging from the previous series against the West Indies," Maharaj said.

He conceded that he was looking forward to the contest, especially playing at Eden Gardens.

"India always has a special place in my heart. It's obviously the land of my forefathers. So it feels like sort of nostalgic returning here," Maharaj said.

"But in terms of playing here, it's always an exciting culture to be a part of. To play at Eden Gardens is probably one of the three bucket-list venues that you want to play at as a cricketer... Lord's, MCG and Eden Gardens.

"Fans are on a different level here. So you've got to embrace that. It's a privilege to be a part of something so special and play on a ground that has so much ethos and history behind it," he said.