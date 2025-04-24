MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Hazlewood’s fiery 4-wicket haul seals RCB’s 11-run win over Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for RR with 49, while Dhruv Jurel chipped in with 47

PTI Published 24.04.25, 11:42 PM
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood with teammates celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood with teammates celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Thursday, April 24, 2025. PTI

Josh Hazlewood scalped four wickets in a brilliant fast-bowling spell to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Chasing 206 for a win, RR made 194 for 9 in 20 overs to lose their fifth match on the trot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for RR with 49, while Dhruv Jurel chipped in with 47.

For RCB, Hazlewood (4/33), Krunal Pandya (2/31), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/50) and Yash Dayal (1/33) were the wicket takers.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal struck fifties to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru post 205 for 5.

Kohli (70 off 42 balls) and Padikkal's (50 off 27 balls) second wicket stand of 95 runs was the highlight of the RCB innings after being invited to bat.

Later, Tim David (23) and Jitesh Sharma (19 not out) took charge to take RCB past the 200-run mark. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 205 for 5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 70, Devdutt Padikkal 50; Sandeep Sharma 2/45).

Rajasthan Royals: 194 for 9 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 49, Dhruv Jurel 47; Josh Hazlewood (4/33), Krunal Pandya 2/31).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

