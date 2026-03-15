Mid-March snowfall brings cheer to Sikkim tourism and signals unseasonal winter vibe

A fresh spell of snowfall in the higher reaches of Sikkim over the past few days — a rare phenomenon in mid-March — has transformed the Himalayan state into a winter wonderland.

Snowfall is drawing large numbers of tourists to Sikkim at a time when most parts of India are already welcoming early summer.

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Though it has snowed sporadically this month, it has been constantly snowing since Thursday, leading to a surge of tourists.

Snowfall has been reported in the high-altitude areas along the Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake–Nathula circuit, covering roads, mountains and the lake with a fresh blanket of white. The scenic stretch leading to Tsomgo Lake and the mountain pass Nathu-la is a major tourist attraction.

“It is indeed rare to have snowfall these days. As the exams have ended earlier this year (due to Bengal Assembly elections), tourists in large numbers are enjoying the March snowfall in Sikkim. It is good for our sector,” said Samrat Sanyal, the general secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network (HHTDN), an apex body of tourism stakeholders.

Tour operators said that hotels and homestays in and around Gangtok saw a sudden spike in bookings.

On Saturday, tourists were seen taking photographs, building snowmen and enjoying snowball fights along the white roads and slopes. Many tourists expressed excitement at witnessing snowfall in March.

While snowfall is common in the Himalayan regions during winter, it becomes less frequent as spring approaches. However, higher-altitude areas in the Himalayas can still receive snowfall in March, an expert said.

“It was indeed a great experience… we never thought that we would be able to see snowfall at this time of the year. We experienced snow on Tsomgo Lake,” said Sujata Dutta, a tourist from Calcutta.

The picturesque Tsomgo Lake, located at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, is among the most visited attractions in Sikkim. The glacial lake, around 40km from Gangtok, often freezes during winter and offers breathtaking views of snow-clad mountains.

However, the sudden snowfall posed challenges for authorities. In recent weeks, several vehicles carrying tourists were stranded on snowy roads in the Tsomgo and Nathu-la belt before rescue teams stepped in to assist them. The army and local authorities coordinated rescue operations to ensure safe evacuation of tourists caught in snow.

Despite occasional disruptions, snowfall has boosted tourism in the region. Local hotels, restaurants and travel agencies, have reported increased business as visitors continue to arrive to catch the rare mid-March snowfall.

“There is, however, a new challenge… the shortage of LPG cylinders. Hotels, resorts and restaurants need a steady supply of cooking gas,” said a hotelier based in Gangtok.