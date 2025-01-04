MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 January 2025

Jasprit Bumrah leaves stadium for scans, Virat Kohli leads India in his absence in Sydney Test

After bowling one over in his post-lunch spell, Bumrah was seen feeling some discomfort which appeared side strain

PTI Published 04.01.25, 09:22 AM
India's Virat Kohli, right, celebrates with Jasprit Bumrah after the wicket Australia's Usman Khawaja during play on the first day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.

India's Virat Kohli, right, celebrates with Jasprit Bumrah after the wicket Australia's Usman Khawaja during play on the first day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. AP/PTI

India were dealt a telling blow as skipper and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday left the stadium for precautionary scans as he felt some discomfort after bowling one over in the post-lunch session of the second day of the fifth Test here.

Virat Kohli is currently leading the side in his absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bumrah, who has already taken 32 wickets in the series, had figures of 2/33 in 10 overs having removed Marnus Labuschagne in the morning session.

After bowling one over in his post-lunch spell, Bumrah was seen feeling some discomfort which appeared side strain.

He spoke to Kohli and left the field and then official broadcasters showed him leaving the venue with team’s security liaison officer Anshuman Upadhyay and team doctor.

The Fox Sports visuals showed him leaving the stadium in a SUV.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

India-Australia Test Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli Border Gavaskar Trophy
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SC glare on campus caste bias: Submit data on complaints, UGC told after suicides

Bench asks Centre and NAAC to file within four weeks counter-affidavits on the steps taken to enforce statutory anti-discrimination regulations at higher-education institutions
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Creation of new counties will not lend legitimacy to China’s illegal and forcible occupation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT