MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 January 2025

Jasprit Bumrah continues to top ICC Test ranking for bowlers, Pat Cummins second on list

Pakistan's Noman Ali (761) broke into the top-10 after an impressive six-wicket haul in the first Test against the West Indies in Multan

PTI Published 22.01.25, 02:29 PM
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah AP/PTI

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continued to remain the undisputed No. 1 Test bowler, while Ravindra Jadeja maintained his top spot in the all-rounders' category, in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who had made history ahead of the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia in January by recording the highest-ever ICC Rankings rating for an Indian bowler at 907 points, is currently on a career-best points tally of 908.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia's Pat Cummins (841) and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (837) are placed second and third respectively.

Also Read

Pakistan's Noman Ali (761) broke into the top-10 after an impressive six-wicket haul in the first Test against the West Indies in Multan.

There was no movement to the top-10 all-rounders list in the Test format, with Jadeja (400 ratings points) retaining the top spot, followed by South Africa's Marco Jansen (294) and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan (263).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Jasprit Bumrah Pat Cummins
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How RG Kar case judgment pulls up Kolkata Police, hospital authorities, criticises CBI

The judge says the cops committed illegal acts, the medical college tried to pass the rape-murder off as suicide, the parents of the victim were made to suffer, the CBI probe was perfunctory. There is also a ‘grey area’ and a ‘curious point’
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Delhi Police is with BJP. No one is there for the security and safety of people

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT