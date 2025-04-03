MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IPL tickets row: SRH and Hyderabad Cricket Association settle dispute, agree on 3,900 complimentary passes

'HCA and SRH are committed to working together amicably to enhance the spectator experience at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium,' a joint statement read

PTI Published 03.04.25, 10:25 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins with teammates celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) have reached a consensus to maintain the category allocation of 3,900 complimentary passes, following a meeting held here on Tuesday.

On Sunday, SRH had appealed to the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to intervene and address what they described as recurring "blackmailing tactics" by the HCA, a claim the state association denied.

SRH had further threatened to consider relocating their home matches to another state if the HCA continued to "threaten" the franchise, primarily over the issue of additional complimentary tickets. SRH in turn threatened to move out their matches from Hyderabad.

To resolve the matter, HCA Secretary R. Devraj arranged a meeting with SRH officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. SRH representatives Kiran, Saravanan, and Rohit Suresh were present for the discussions.

"During the discussions, SRH proposed strictly adhering to the existing tri-party agreement between SRH, HCA, and BCCI, ensuring that 10% of the available stadium capacity across all sections is allocated accordingly," HCA and SRH said in a joint statement.

"HCA, in turn, proposed maintaining the existing allocation of passes in each category, in line with the long-standing practice followed over the years.

"Following in-depth discussions and further telephonic deliberations with SRH CEO Mr. Shanmugam, the following resolution was agreed upon: The category allocation of 3900 complimentary passes to HCA will remain unchanged, consistent with established practice," it said.

HCA has assured SRH of full cooperation in a professional manner moving forward.

"HCA and SRH are committed to working together amicably to enhance the spectator experience at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium," a joint statement read.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

