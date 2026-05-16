IPL playoff race heats up as confident RCB face Punjab Kings, Shastri hints at CSK comeback

With just 10 days remaining for the IPL playoffs, the playoff race has never been tighter — or more dramatic.

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans dominate the IPL standings, third-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad are gaining momentum with six wins in their last eight games. All three teams are assured of a playoff berth.

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At the other end of the spectrum, a sixth consecutive defeat for Punjab Kings would effectively shut the door on their playoff hopes, which would be a boon for fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals. For Chennai Super Kings, two must-win matches stand between them and the knockouts, while Lucknow Super Giants’ comprehensive seven-wicket win over the five-time champions has significantly boosted their own playoff chances.

RCB will look to exploit the vulnerabilities of the Shreyas Iyer-led side in Dharamsala, particularly their bowling department, while Virat Kohli remains the biggest attraction, fresh from a century in the previous game. In both matches played here, PBKS failed to defend totals of 210 and 200 after losing control in the final five overs. In fact, they have lost the highest number of games (10) after posting 200-plus totals in the format’s history.

The team needs to rejig its bowling combination, with the likes of Xavier Bartlett and Marco Jansen proving expensive throughout the tournament. The batting department, which has performed well overall, has not been firing on all cylinders in recent matches, but it is the bowling unit that has repeatedly let the side down.

Arshdeep Singh has managed to bring his economy rate below 10 with his frugal spell in the last game, while Azmatullah Omarzai made an immediate impact with both bat and ball in his first appearance of the season. Vijaykumar Vyshak has been out of the side, and perhaps the team could turn back to him in search of much-needed control during the middle and death overs.

Home conditions can spark CSK's resurgence

Ranked at no. 6, Chennai Super Kings suffered a damaging blow to their playoff hopes when Lucknow Super Giants chased down a competitive target of 187 with ease. Yet former India captain and commentator Ravi Shastri has urged fans not to write off the five-time champions just yet.

"I would take the positives from this game for CSK. I'd think that this wicket wasn't that easy and, despite batting first, they still made 187. Sanju Samson didn't score runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't get many either, so if they find form in the upcoming matches, that would be key for CSK," said Shastri on JioHotstar.

Shastri believes a return to home conditions in Chennai could act as the catalyst for CSK’s resurgence.

"Their bowlers will learn what lengths they need to bowl in conditions like these. In Chennai, they know what works and where to bowl, so they will be a much stronger team at home. They will also have their plans ready for that surface. So, I would look at this as an off day, but also as a game that offered plenty of lessons," he added.

The Achilles’ heel against LSG was young pacer Anshul Kamboj, who conceded 63 runs in just 2.4 overs, with Mitchell Marsh smashing four sixes off his bowling. Shastri was pointed in his criticism, advising Kamboj to target yorkers at the stumps and avoid bowling at chest or waist height to a power-hitter raised on the fast pitches of Perth.

Nevertheless, Shastri remained philosophical:

"If he hadn't been hit for four sixes, he wouldn't have learned from it. Everyone makes mistakes, but what you learn from them is the most important thing."

As Eden Gardens gets ready for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans ‘Race to Playoffs’ clash on Saturday, Shastri noted that the Shubman Gill-led side is strong enough to take conditions out of the equation.

"Regardless of the conditions, the Gujarat Titans have the team combination to excel on any surface. So, their motivation will be to somehow seal a top-two spot," Shastri said

"If they finish at the top, even better, because they will get two chances to make it to the final, and they know the final is in Ahmedabad. So, GT won't let their guard down and will be keen to pick up those points and almost seal a place in the top two," he added.