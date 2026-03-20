IPL 2026: Punjab Kings flaunt team spirit, 'trust and belief' among players to reflect in performance

Shashank Singh feels that the “trust and belief” that Punjab Kings have shown in their players will reflect in the team’s performance in the upcoming IPL.

The franchise retained a majority of its squad from the last season, thereby giving the players a sense of security.

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“The trust that was shown to the players last year was very important. You will see this time that 23 players are the same as last year. Every team’s skill level is almost the same in the IPL. But what makes a difference is trust and belief, and I think that is increasing with time here,” Shashank said during a promotional event in Chandigarh.

Their preparation for IPL 2026 has been in full swing, Shashank said.

“This is technically our fifth or sixth camp. The franchise is making sure we have regular camps. The one in Abu Dhabi was the best among all. The preparation is really up to the mark, and we are all ready to go and keep you guys entertained,” the big-hitter said.

Making his goal for the season clear, Shashank said: “The next two months are very important for all of us, so our entire focus is on how to win the trophy,” he said. “I try my best to enjoy the big moments rather than taking them as pressure. I have already told everyone that this year we are lifting the trophy for sure.”

Yuzvendra Chahal, Sha­shank’s teammate in Punjab Kings, said: “This tournament is not just for one week; it is for two months. When you set up three to four camps, you build a bond. You eat together, play together, and within those two months, you become a family. Our motivation is that we do not leave anyone alone, which helps us perform better on and off the field.”