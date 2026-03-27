IPL 2026: KKR to play match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on May 13

Kolkata Knight Riders will play their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on May 13 since the defending champions have chosen it as their second home.

The Knights open their IPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Wankhede. Their first home game is against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BCCI on Thursday announced the remaining 50 matches of the season, from April 13 to May 24 across 12 venues.

The teams have been split into two groups based on the number of titles they

have won, as has been the case previously.

Group A comprises CSK (5), KKR (3), Rajasthan Royals (1), RCB (1) and Punjab Kings while Group B includes Mumbai Indians (5), SRH (1), Gujarat Titans (1), Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Earlier, teams in the same group played each other twice and once against teams in the opposite group. This year the IPL has reversed that structure with teams in the same group playing each other once and twice against teams in the opposite group.

The dates and venues for the playoffs will be announced later. Bengaluru is expected to host two playoff games, including the final.