IPL 2025: Win over KKR could be season-defining for Punjab Kings, says Ricky Ponting

Punjab Kings’ head coach Ricky Ponting on Tuesday said his team’s thrilling 16-run win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders could be a “season-defining” victory in the Indian Premier League.

After being bundled out for a mere 111, Punjab Kings roared back to win the low-scoring thriller to beat KKR by 16 runs with Yuzvendra Chahal returning 4-0-28-4 and Marco Jansen taking 3/17.

ADVERTISEMENT

PBKS thus defended the lowest total in IPL history. The earlier lowest total defended was 116 by Chennai Super Kings against then Kings XI Punjab in 2009. “Our batting was poor, the shot selection and execution was all poor, but when I saw us take the field and we got the wickets early on … what we we have been lacking is, bit of belief to the ball and bit of energy in the field and that was there for everyone to see tonight,” Ponting told the broadcaster.

“If we had done in a really close one I would have been telling the guys that was actually a season-defining moment and might be now as well. To be able to dig deep and win a game like that, I reckon at the halfway mark there weren't too many people around the world that thought we could have defended it and we have, credit to all the boys.

“I have coached a lot of games in the IPL and that might just be about the best win I ever had,” he added.

Ponting revealed Chahal, who turned the game in favour of Punjab, had to go through a fitness test prior to the start.

“He actually had a fitness test before the game today with his shoulder injury he picked up in the last game and I grabbed him out of the warm-up and looked him in the eye and said, 'Mate are you okay?' He said 'coach I am 100 per cent right, let me out there’ … yeah what a spell of bowling,” he said.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer said he asked Punjab bowlers to exploit the variable bounce on the pitch.

“There was variable bounce in the wicket, we got a decent total to be honest, looking at the win of 16 runs. The bounce was not consistent. We had this at the back of our mind and we asked the bowlers to keep this in mind and they executed it,” he said.

“When we saw Yuzi came in and turn the ball, our hopes and expectations were higher and I wanted the field to be attacking and right in front of their face so that they make mistakes and the tide turned towards us,” he added.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane took the blame for his side’s shocking loss after they crumbled from 60 for two to 95 all-out.

“Nothing to explain, we all saw what happened there. Pretty disappointed with the effort. I'll take the blame, played the wrong shot, although it (the ball) was missing,” he said.

“We batted really badly as a batting unit, we take full responsibility. Bowlers did really well on this surface, restricting a strong Punjab batting lineup to 111.” “When I (will) go upstairs, (I will) need to keep myself calm and then think about what to say to the boys. (We) still have to be positive (as) half of the tournament is still remaining. (We) have to address this and move forward,” he said. PTI DDV PDS PDS

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.