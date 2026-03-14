Pakistan Cricket Board plans legal action against Blessing Muzarabani after KKR IPL deal

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing to take legal action against Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for signing with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after pulling out of his contract with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A PCB source said on Saturday that the board’s legal department has been asked to file a case against the Zimbabwe pacer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muzarabani has signed with Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who was released by the franchise following directions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Also Read KKR brings in Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for IPL 2026 campaign

Islamabad United had signed Muzarabani as a replacement for West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph. The PCB had dealt with a similar case last year involving South Africa’s Corbin Bosch.

Bosch had initially signed with Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL but later joined Mumbai Indians in the IPL as an injury replacement. Bosch was banned from the PSL for one season and later apologised to the PCB, which had sought legal action and damages.

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis and Australia’s Mitchell Owen had also played a few matches in the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi. After the league was suspended for a few days due to the India–Pakistan conflict last May, both players joined the IPL.