MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 30 March 2025

IPL 2025: Sai Sudarshan's class guides Gujarat Titans to victory against Mumbai Indians

The opener along wtih Shubman Gill (38), Jos Buttler (39) and Sherfane Rutherford (18) ensure a smooth 36-run win over Hardik and his boys

PTI Published 30.03.25, 12:24 AM
Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj celebrate after the win

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj celebrate after the win PTI

A clinical display helped Gujarat Titans register a comprehensive 36-run win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, GT posted 196 for 8, riding on a 41-ball 63-run knock by opener B. Sai Sudharsan and useful contributions from skipper Shubman Gill (38), Jos Buttler (39) and Sherfane Rutherford (18).

ADVERTISEMENT

In reply, MI could manage just 160 for six in their stipulated 20 overs with Suryakumar Yadav (48) and Tilak Varma (39) scoring bulk of the runs.

Mohammed Siraj (2/34) and Prasidh Krishna (2/18) were the most successful bowlers for GT, while Kagiso Rabada (1/42) and R Sai Kishore (1/37) were also among wickets.

For MI, skipper Hardik Pandya (2/29), returning to action after missing the first game, took two wickets, while Trent Boult (1/34), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/28 in 2 overs), Deepak Chahar (1/39) and Satyanarayana Raju (1/40) accounted for one wicket apiece.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 196-8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 63; Hardik Pandya 2/29).

Mumbai Indians: 160 for 6 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 48; Mohammed Siraj 2/34, Prasidh Krishna 2/18).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Sai Sudharsan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Assessing Elon Musk’s misleading claims about fraud in Government spending

The world’s richest man made inaccurate claims about entitlement fraud, how a government payment system works and government survey costs.
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah meets family members of constable Balwinder Singh Chib who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists, in Kathua district, Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

We have to control militancy in such a way that the martyrdom of people is stopped forever

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT