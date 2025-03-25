MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 11 runs, steady performance by Iyer

Chasing 244 to win, Gujarat Titans fought hard to make 232 for 5 but the target proved to be beyond their batters despite Sai Sudharsan making 74, Shubman Gill hitting a quick 33 and Jos Buttler scoring 54

PTI Published 25.03.25, 11:28 PM
Gujarat Titans' batter Sai Sudharsan celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 25

Gujarat Titans' batter Sai Sudharsan celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 25 PTI

Shreyas Iyer shone with an unbeaten 97 as Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Chasing 244 to win, Gujarat Titans fought hard to make 232 for 5 but the target proved to be beyond their batters despite Sai Sudharsan making 74, Shubman Gill hitting a quick 33 and Jos Buttler scoring 54.

Sherfane Rutherford also played a quick knock of 46 but his effort was not enough.

Earlier in the first innings, Shreyas Iyer missed out on a maiden IPL century but his 97 not out off 42 balls (9 sixes, 5 fours) and Shashank Singh’s 44 not out off 16 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes) helped Punjab Kings post 243 for 5.

Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat Titans with 3/40 but the home team bowlers generally struggled to keep the run flow in check.

At the top, young Priyansh Arya struck seven fours and two sixes to make 47 off 23 balls.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 243 for 5 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 47, Shreyas Iyer 97 not out, Shashank Singh 44 not out; R Sai Kishore 3/30).

Gujarat Titans: 232 for 5 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 74, Shubman Gill 33, Jos Buttler 54, Sherfane Rutherford 46; Arshdeep Singh 2/36)

Cricket Match IPL 2025 Punjab Kings (PBKS) Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad Shreyas Iyer
