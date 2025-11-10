India’s Test bowlers exposed as South Africa A chase 417 before Eden Gardens Test

The Test series against South Africa is not even a week away. But Team India, it seems, will have a lot to do in the run-up to the first match, scheduled to start on Friday at Eden Gardens.

That’s because India’s frontline Test bowlers were thrashed left, right and centre as they turned out for India A in the second four-day match against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru. What was planned to be a preparation ahead of the Tests turned into a nightmare as the trio of Mohammed Siraj, Akash deep and Kuldeep Yadav had almost no impact on the South Africa A batters, who chased down an improbable-looking target of 417 runs and won by five wickets.

Of the top six in South Africa A’s batting order, five slammed half-centuries. The visitors, who resumed on Sunday from an overnight score of 25/0, were merciless on the Indian bowlers.

Jordan Hermann (91), Lesego Senokwane (77), Temba Bavuma (59), Zubayr Hamza (77) and Connor Esterhuizen (52 not out) produced glittering strokeplay to stun the hosts.

It was the highest run chase in the ‘A’ matches.

The two-match series ended 1-1.

While it’s a fact that the pitch did not offer the bowlers much assistance, still the performance of India’s top-level bowlers, who would be taking on South Africa’s world champion team in a few days, was not satisfactory.

Pacer Akash Deep looked listless as he was spanked for 4.81 runs per over, while fellow speedster Siraj wasn’t much better with an economy of 3.11.

For left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep, the job was even more difficult as the pitch did not allow him to flaunt his tricks. He bled 81 runs in 17 wicketless overs.

Seamer Prasidh Krishna, who is not in India’s Test squad, was the best bowler on the day with figures of 2/49.

In what could be even more worrisome for Team India, Siraj also suffered an injury when he took a painful blow on his bowling hand while fielding. He grimaced in pain as the physio took him out of the ground.

Though he later came back and bowled four overs as well, such injuries may often be tricky and disturbing. This was the second scare from the game as keeper-batter Rishabh Pant had injured himself during Saturday’s play.

As for the positives, Dhruv Jurel’s rich form with the bat will surely be a boost for India. The keeper-batter slammed centuries in both innings of the game.

Brief scores: India A 255 & 382/7 decl. South Africa A 221 & 417/5 (Jordan Hermann 91, Lesego Senokwane 77, Temba Bavuma 59, Zubayr Hamza 77, Connor Esterhuizen 52 n.o.; Prasidh Krishna 2/49). SA A won by 5 wickets.