India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant named captain of Lucknow Super Giants for upcoming IPL

Pant was picked at the mega auction for an IPL record Rs 27 crore by the franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka

PTI Published 20.01.25, 04:08 PM
Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant. PTI picture.

Dynamic keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Monday named the captain of Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming IPL and he vowed to give his "200 percent" to win the team's maiden title.

Pant was picked at the mega auction for an IPL record Rs 27 crore by the franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka.

"I will give my 200 percent. That's my commitment to you. I will try whatever is there in my power to repay the faith. I am really excited and looking forward to new beginning and new energy. And have a blast out there with lot of fun," Pant told mediapersons after being unveiled as the new skipper.

"We start with new hope and aspirations. And most importantly, new confidence. I wanted to introduce you all to our new captain Rishabh Pant," Goenka said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

