IPL 2025 to start either on March 20 or 21, Governing Council member clarifies

From now on, ICC's sanctioned penalties will be imposed for Level 1, 2 or 3 offences

PTI Published 12.01.25, 08:16 PM
Representational Image

The Indian Premier League will follow the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct regulation for participating players during the upcoming season which will start on March 21 while the Women's Premier League will be played across four cities, the governing council decided on Sunday. While BCCI vice-president and former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla had told mediapersons that the cash-rich league will commence from March 23, a senior GC member clarified that it will start either on March 20 or 21.

It's learnt that the decision to follow the ICC Code of Conduct was taken during Sunday's meeting.

"From now on, ICC's sanctioned penalties will be imposed for Level 1, 2 or 3 offences. Till date, IPL had its own Code of Conduct but going forward, Playing Conditions will be followed as per ICC T20I regulations," an IPL GC member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the four centres where Women's Premier League matches will be held are: Lucknow, Mumbai, Baroda and Bengaluru.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

