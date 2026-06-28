Shreyas & Co face Vaibhav puzzle before must-win Ireland T20I decider in Belfast

The back-to-back and thrice T20 World Cup champions getting a hiding from an injury-hit Ireland was the last thing that could come to the mind of any cricket fan.

Just one more game remains on this brief Ireland tour, and to avoid an embarrassing series defeat, India must win the second and final T20I in Belfast on Sunday. To ensure their unbeaten streak in T20Is continue, Shreyas Iyer and Co. quickly need to adapt to the slow, bouncy nature of the Belfast pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Sunday’s game too, the conditions in Belfast are expected to remain the same. Abhishek Sharma’s fluent 20-ball 49 aside, the batting group’s inability to adjust to pitch’s nature was the main reason behind the defeat. So, should India give a much-anticipated international debut to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and add to the team’s six-hitting power?

Or, should the promising Suryansh Shedge get a look-in? Certainly, a tricky call.