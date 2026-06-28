MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 28 June 2026

Shreyas & Co face Vaibhav puzzle before must-win Ireland T20I decider in Belfast

India weigh a debut for the teenage batting sensation while searching for answers on a slow and bouncy surface after the opening loss

Our Bureau Published 28.06.26, 07:09 AM
Abhishek Sharma.

Abhishek Sharma. BCCI

The back-to-back and thrice T20 World Cup champions getting a hiding from an injury-hit Ireland was the last thing that could come to the mind of any cricket fan.

Just one more game remains on this brief Ireland tour, and to avoid an embarrassing series defeat, India must win the second and final T20I in Belfast on Sunday. To ensure their unbeaten streak in T20Is continue, Shreyas Iyer and Co. quickly need to adapt to the slow, bouncy nature of the Belfast pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Sunday’s game too, the conditions in Belfast are expected to remain the same. Abhishek Sharma’s fluent 20-ball 49 aside, the batting group’s inability to adjust to pitch’s nature was the main reason behind the defeat. So, should India give a much-anticipated international debut to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and add to the team’s six-hitting power?

Or, should the promising Suryansh Shedge get a look-in? Certainly, a tricky call.

RELATED TOPICS

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Indian Cricket Team Shreyas Iyer
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh maritime strike reported in Strait of Hormuz amid renewed US-Iran hostilities

Tehran has accused the United States of failing to uphold the interim agreement, in particular by failing to sustain a promised ceasefire in Lebanon, which US ally Israel invaded in March in pursuit of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah
Abhijeet Dipke
Quote left Quote right

It is clear now; the TET paper leak proves that the BJP govt can't conduct even a single exam

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT