Radha, Shafali star as India Women keep T20 World Cup hopes alive

The loss to South Africa last Sunday had complicated matters for India Women a little bit. However, their campaign in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup remains alive as they registered a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh Women in Manchester on Thursday.

Restricting the Bangladeshis to a modest total of 136/8, the Indians overhauled the target with 19 balls to spare.

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It wasn’t really a clinical win for Harmanpreet Kaur and her temmates, but a necessary one nevertheless in terms of keeping afloat their chances of going past the league phase.

The bowlers, led by left-arm spinners spinners Radha Yadav and the consistent Shree Charani, laid the platform for India’s win. Thanks to the important strikes and overall tight bowling from the spin duo, the Bangladesh innings never got going.

Thereafter, Shafali Verma (53 off 34 balls) set the tone in the run chase with her strokes, finishing with eight fours and a six.

Brief scores: Bangladesh Women 136/8 in 20 ovs (Juairiya Ferdous 33; Radha Yadav 3/28, Shree Charani 2/21). India Women 139/5 in 16.5 ovs (Shafali Verma 53; Ritu Moni 2/29). India Women won by 5 wickets.