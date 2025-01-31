Imran Khan's name not removed from Lahore stadium's enclosure: PCB dismisses rumours

The Pakistan Cricket Board has dismissed speculation that legendary cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's name would be removed from an enclosure at the recently-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore owing to his incarceration on charges of corruption.

Speculation was doing the rounds that PCB had removed the name of the 1992 World Cup-winning former captain from one of the enclosures at the stadium due to the "current political situation".

ADVERTISEMENT

"No names have been changed or removed on enclosures," an official of the PCB said without taking any names, adding that names of all enclosures will remain as they were earlier.

The Gaddafi stadium has been renovated for the Champions Trophy that starts on February 19.

The Imran Khan enclosure, which is one of the VIP stands in the stadium, has been a permanent fixture at the venue since 1992.

The former Prime Minister is presently in Attock jail of Punjab province and has vehemently denied allegations of corruption, insisting that he is a victim of political vendetta.

However, a court recently convicted him and his wife Bushra Bibi in a corruption case, sentencing them to 14 and seven years respectively in prison.

Imran, who leads the Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, is currently in opposition to the ruling coalition government of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party.

The Punjab province is governed by a PML (N) government led by Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former premier, Nawaz Sharif.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.