Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate in Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match

Five-time champions MI lost to GT by 36 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday

PTI Published 30.03.25, 11:55 AM
Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya. File picture

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here.

Five-time champions MI lost to GT by 36 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," the IPL said in a statement on Sunday.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakhs," it added in the statement.

GT posted 196 runs on a black-soil pitch which was used in Ahmedabad for the clash and MI struggled in their chase to eventually finish at 160 for six, as Gujarat registered their first win of the ongoing campaign.

This was MI's second successive loss and they are yet to open their account.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

