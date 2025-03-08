Government decision, not BCCI’s: Sourav Ganguly on India’s Champions Trophy matches moved out of Pakistan

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said India’s decision to not play their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan had nothing to do with the team or the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and it was the union government that did not permit the cricket team to travel to the neighbouring country.

1 4 Sourav Ganguly at Tata Steel Trailblazers sports conclave/ Sourced by: The Telegraph Online

India has played their matches in Dubai while the entire tournament was hosted in Pakistan. Pakistan had expressed disappointment over the hybrid model being implemented.

“It’s the Indian government which doesn’t permit the Indian team to travel to Pakistan. The BCCI or the Indian team have got nothing to do with this.. at the end of the day, the players will play wherever they are asked to. The focus should be on the cricket,” Ganguly said at the Tata Steel Trailblazers sports conclave.

2 4 Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli/ PTI

Many reports questioned whether playing in Dubai has given Rohit Sharma’s team an edge.

Ganguly dismissed such concerns, arguing that India’s players would have preferred the batting-friendly conditions in Pakistan.

3 4 Sourav Ganguly and Boria Majumder/ Sourced by: The Telegraph Online

“I think the Virat Kohlis, Rohit Sharmas, and Shubman Gills are missing out on those pitches where other teams are scoring 350 for fun. I don’t think there is any undue advantage at play here,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly also praised India’s remarkable consistency in white-ball cricket, reaching the final of three consecutive ICC events — the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and now the Champions Trophy. But he pointed out that the team needs to improve in the longer format.

4 4 Indian cricket team during a practice session/ PTI

“It’s an incredible achievement. How many teams do that? But I think in red-ball cricket, the team has to do better. That’s something Rohit’s team has to address.”

Ahead of the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, Ganguly backed India to win but warned that New Zealand was a formidable opponent.

“New Zealand are probably the toughest opposition for India at the moment. Their batting and spin bowling are formidable. But I think India’s batting is stronger. We also have formidable spinners. India are the favourites. Having said that, there are no favourites in a final,” he said.