Glenn McGrath removed from ABC Ashes commentary panel over betting partnership

ABC enforces its strict policy on commercial betting affiliations as it parts ways with McGrath ahead of the first Test while confirming its full-strength commentary team for Perth

Our Bureau Published 20.11.25, 08:26 AM
Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath Sourced by the Telegraph

Glenn McGrath has been dropped from his commentary duties on the eve of the Ashes, due to his partnership with a betting agency. He had been lined up for commentary on ABC radio, with the first Test against England starting in Perth on Friday.

However, he has been dropped from the panel because of strict rules which prevent staff members at ABC from having commercial deals with betting agencies.

In a statement, an ABC spokesperson confirmed McGrath and the broadcaster had “mutually parted ways”, after his arrangement with bet365 had been disclosed.

“The ABC and Glenn McGrath have mutually parted ways for this Ashes. We look forward to seeing Glenn around the grounds throughout the series and would welcome working with him in the future. Our great commentary team, led by Jim Maxwell and Corbin Middlemas, is excited for the first Test in Perth this Friday.”

McGrath has been known for his pre-series predictions, saying this time that Australia would win the series “5-0”.

The Ashes Series Glenn McGrath
