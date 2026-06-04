Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series due to hamstring injury

India batting star Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, dealing a major blow to the hosts ahead of the series starting on June 13 in Dharamsala.

"He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury," a BCCI source told PTI.

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The injury comes shortly after Kohli enjoyed another prolific IPL season, playing a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful title defence. The 37-year-old was in exceptional form, scoring 675 runs during RCB's triumphant campaign, including a century and five half-centuries. He also struck the winning runs in the final against Gujarat Titans.

Kohli's absence is expected to reduce the marquee appeal of the series. Despite retiring from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, the former India captain remains one of the biggest attractions in the ODI format and rarely misses matches because of injury, thanks to his renowned fitness standards.

Meanwhile, uncertainty also surrounds the availability of India captain Rohit Sharma for the entire Afghanistan series. The opener was named in the squad subject to fitness after a hamstring issue limited his appearances during the IPL.

Since Kohli and Rohit retired from Test cricket last year, speculation has continued over their future in the ODI format. With the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup scheduled in South Africa in October-November 2027, both veterans are expected to remain in contention depending on their form and fitness.

The Afghanistan series will begin in Dharamsala on June 13, followed by matches in Lucknow on June 17 and Chennai on June 20.

India's next ODI assignment after the Afghanistan series will be a three-match tour of England beginning on July 14.