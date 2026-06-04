MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 04 June 2026

Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series due to hamstring injury

Kohli, known for his unmatched fitness even at 37 years of age, was in stellar form in the recently-concluded IPL where he steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a second consecutive title

PTI Published 04.06.26, 11:17 AM
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli File picture

India batting star Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, dealing a major blow to the hosts ahead of the series starting on June 13 in Dharamsala.

"He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury," a BCCI source told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury comes shortly after Kohli enjoyed another prolific IPL season, playing a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's successful title defence. The 37-year-old was in exceptional form, scoring 675 runs during RCB's triumphant campaign, including a century and five half-centuries. He also struck the winning runs in the final against Gujarat Titans.

Kohli's absence is expected to reduce the marquee appeal of the series. Despite retiring from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, the former India captain remains one of the biggest attractions in the ODI format and rarely misses matches because of injury, thanks to his renowned fitness standards.

Meanwhile, uncertainty also surrounds the availability of India captain Rohit Sharma for the entire Afghanistan series. The opener was named in the squad subject to fitness after a hamstring issue limited his appearances during the IPL.

Since Kohli and Rohit retired from Test cricket last year, speculation has continued over their future in the ODI format. With the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup scheduled in South Africa in October-November 2027, both veterans are expected to remain in contention depending on their form and fitness.

The Afghanistan series will begin in Dharamsala on June 13, followed by matches in Lucknow on June 17 and Chennai on June 20.

India's next ODI assignment after the Afghanistan series will be a three-match tour of England beginning on July 14.

RELATED TOPICS

Virat Kohli India Vs Afghanistan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Sundarbans, four men killed by tigers in four days and a miraculous escape that was not to be

According to data compiled by the APDR, which works with the families of those killed or attacked by tigers in the Sundarbans, at least 10 incidents have been reported so far this year, resulting in eight deaths and two injuries
Mallikarjun Kharge
Quote left Quote right

The Modi govt betrays India's women and children on healthcare and nutrition

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT