MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 31 January 2025

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar to get BCCI lifetime achievement award at its annual gala

The 51-year-old Tendulkar, who played 664 international games for India, holds the record for the highest number of Test and ODI runs in the history of the game

PTI Published 31.01.25, 02:37 PM
Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar. PTI picture.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar will be conferred with the BCCI'S Lifetime Achievement Award at the Board's annual gala here on Saturday.

The 51-year-old Tendulkar, who played 664 international games for India, holds the record for the highest number of Test and ODI runs in the history of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yes, he will be the recipient of the C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2024," a Board source told PTI.

Tendulkar's 200 Test and 463 ODI appearances are also the highest by any player in the history of the game. He amassed 15,921 Test runs besides a whopping 18,426 in ODIs.

However, he played only one T20 International in his stellar career.

In 2023, the lifetime honour was bestowed on former India head coach Ravi Shastri and wicket-keeping great Farokh Engineer.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sachin Tendulkar BCCI Award
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Budget session fight: Narendra Modi’s ‘videshi chingari’ vs Sonia Gandhi’s ‘poor thing’

BJP demands apology for Sonia’s words about President Droupadi; PM’s words trigger Congress to dismiss him as someone who ‘never talks about people’s issues’
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal
Quote left Quote right

An average Delhi family will save Rs 35,000 per month if AAP retains power

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT