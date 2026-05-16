Finn Allen, Raghuvanshi star as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by 29 runs

Finn Allen blasted a 35-ball 93, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit an unbeaten 44-ball 82 as Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 29-run win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, Allen went on a six-hitting spree, smashing 10 maximums and four boundaries to add 95 off 41 balls with Raghuvanshi (82).

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Raghuvanshi then shared another 108 off 53 balls with Cameron Green (52 not out) to power KKR to a challenging 247 for 2.

In reply, GT could manage 218-4, riding on skipper Shubman Gill's 49-ball 85 and a 35-ball 57 from Jos Buttler. Opener Sai Sudarsan was retired hurt but returned to make a 28-ball 53 not out.

Sunil Narine (2/29) claimed two wickets and Saurabh Dubey snapped one for KKR.

For GT, Mohammed Siraj (1/50), Sai Kishore (1/38) were the wicket-takers.

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