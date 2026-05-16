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regular-article-logo Sunday, 17 May 2026

Finn Allen, Raghuvanshi star as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by 29 runs

Sent in to bat, Allen went on a six-hitting spree, smashing 10 maximums and four boundaries to add 95 off 41 balls with Raghuvanshi (82)

PTI Published 16.05.26, 11:57 PM
allen, raghuvanshi

Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, left, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi interact between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 16, 2026. PTI Photo

Finn Allen blasted a 35-ball 93, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit an unbeaten 44-ball 82 as Kolkata Knight Riders kept their playoff hopes alive with a 29-run win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, Allen went on a six-hitting spree, smashing 10 maximums and four boundaries to add 95 off 41 balls with Raghuvanshi (82).

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Raghuvanshi then shared another 108 off 53 balls with Cameron Green (52 not out) to power KKR to a challenging 247 for 2.

In reply, GT could manage 218-4, riding on skipper Shubman Gill's 49-ball 85 and a 35-ball 57 from Jos Buttler. Opener Sai Sudarsan was retired hurt but returned to make a 28-ball 53 not out.

Sunil Narine (2/29) claimed two wickets and Saurabh Dubey snapped one for KKR.

For GT, Mohammed Siraj (1/50), Sai Kishore (1/38) were the wicket-takers.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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