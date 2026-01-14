Eye on series as Team India hold the aces: Kohli, Rohit in spotlight against New Zealand

The one-day Internationals involving India have become all about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. It is as if the others simply don’t exist.

Will the two, or at least one of them, get runs? If they do, does that mean they have taken another step towards securing their place in the India squad for the 2027 World Cup? If they don’t, will it mean that their days in the team are numbered? Even the questions sound similar nowadays, and often are silly as well.

But such is the nature of Indian cricket, it seldom manages to rise above the star culture. So on Wednesday, when India take on New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series, the spotlight would be on — yes, you guessed it right — Kohli and Rohit. Perhaps a little more on Kohli, given the rousing form he is in.

In his last seven innings, international and domestic combined, in the 50-over format, Kohli has gone past the 50-mark every single time, while he has crossed 100 thrice. It could have been four centuries had Kohli not been dismissed on 93 in the opening ODI of the series against the Black Caps.

Wednesday’s game in Rajkot might once again turn out to be a Kohli special, as the pitch at the Niranjan Shah Stadium is expected to facilitate a high-scoring match.

A victory would seal the series for India, so that should be reason enough for the team to be motivated.

New Zealand’s inexperienced bowling group thus has the difficult job of containing the batting might of Team India. The visiting bowling unit looked over-dependent on Kyle Jamieson in the first match. Jamieson did find some success in the series opener in Vadodara on Sunday. The tall pacer, who has had success against Kohli in the past, needs to strike with the new ball, because India’s opening combination of Rohit and skipper Shubman Gill could run away with the game.

New Zealand batted well in the series opener, and so they will surely back themselves to put pressure on the hosts. But like in batting, India hold an edge on the bowling front too. With Mohammed Siraj looking sharp, and Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna complementing well, the job will not be easy for the New Zealand batters. The wily spinners are there too.

But who will be playing in place of the injured Washington Sundar? Will it be Dhruv Jurel? Or Nitish Kumar Reddy? Or Ayush Badoni? Whoever it is, it perhaps matters little. It might still be all about Virat Kohli.