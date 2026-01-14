Vijay Hazare Trophy 2026: Punjab, Vidarbha storm into semis with big quarter-final wins

Punjab and Vidarbha won their respective quarter-final matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru on Tuesday to enter the last-four of this season’s competition.

While Vidarbha brushed aside Delhi’s challenge by 76 runs, Punjab blew away Madhya Pradesh by a crushing margin of 183 runs.

Last season’s runners-up Vidarbha produced a disciplined all-round performance against Delhi and will meet defending champions Karnataka in the semi-finals.

Put in to bat, Vidarbha recovered through Yash Rathod (86) and Atharva Taide (62) to post 300/9 in 50 overs. In reply, Delhi, without Ayush Badoni who is on national duty, were bowled out for 224 in 45.1 overs. Seamer Nachiket Bhute led the attack for Vidarbha with 4/51.

In the other match, Punjab rode half-centuries from skipper Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera and Harnoor Singh to make 345/6. In reply, Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 162 in 31.2 overs. Punjab will play Saurashtra in the semis.

With inputs from PTI