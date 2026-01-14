ED raids on I-PAC fail to throw Trinamool’s political nerve centre out of whack

A day after the Enforcement Directorate raided the office of I-PAC, the political consultancy firm was ready with a campaign song for Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. Called Abaar Jitbe Bangla, it crossed the one-crore-views mark on YouTube in a day.

“Though the song was ready, the video was completed after the day of the raid,” said a source.

If – and that is a big if – the raid at the I-PAC office was aimed at derailing the Trinamool’s campaign for the impending Assembly elections, it has missed the mark by more than a mile.

Almost a week since ED teams walked in to the office of I-PAC in Kolkata’s suburbs at Salt Lake Sector-V as well as the residence of one of the firm’s directors Pratik Jain in Calcutta’s Loudon Street, it is business as usual at the organisation, arguably the most potent weapon in Mamata Banerjee’s arsenal.

Jain and his team at I-PAC have been attending office regularly, shrugging off the media spotlight on the company which has preferred to work silently for nearly six years now, devising and implementing the poll promises of the Trinamool and ensuring that its electoral juggernaut keeps rolling.

“With the elections around the corner, our office is buzzing with activities. There are multiple projects going on in which our various departments are involved,” said a source.

It is almost a decade since Mamata had her first meeting with Prashant Kishor, I-PAC’s founder, on a January evening at the Trinamool Bhawan. It would take Bengal’s ruling party and the country’s largest cross-political advisory group another three years to come together.

The raid if anything has only bolstered the ties.

“Everything is as usual. Regular exchanges are taking place,” a senior minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet told The Telegraph Online on condition of anonymity.

The ED team had raided the 11th floor of the building that houses the I-PAC office where through the year, 100-120 employees are hooked to their laptops in blue-teal-white desks, monitoring news, collecting information on the ground from their field workers as well as from teams working with each MLA and minister.

At the time of the raid in the early morning of January 8, there were a couple of employees inside the 11th floor office. Later in the day, some of the employees reached the address but did not enter.

Many of the employees are not involved in desk-bound work and could carry out their day’s work with the electronic devices provided to them.

“Initially there may have been some difficulty but once Mamata di emerged on the scene, both the party and I-PAC worked in tandem to share the news and the party views,” said a Trinamool insider.

Though the ripple effects of the raids continue to be felt in Calcutta and Delhi, the I-PAC team has been at work on carrying through with the projects and programmes that are on.

On Monday, Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool’s general secretary and the key person to have brought I-PAC into Bengal, addressed a conclave with the “digital warriors” of the Trinamool, which was attended by all the I-PAC employees and volunteers.

The 12,000-odd Digital Yoddhas were trained by the Trinamool’s IT cell. Those who attended the meet addressed by Abhishek were content creators, social media managers in charge of amplifying the message of the Trinamool in the run-up to the Bengal polls. They will highlight programmes like Unnayaner Panchali (the Mamata Banerjee government’s 14-year-old development report card, which has also been sung in the incantation style typical of Bengali household pujas), liaison with Assembly constituency workers.

In recent times, I-PAC has been liaising with the elected representatives on pending projects.

“All MLAs and ministers have been told to complete in a time-bound manner any project related to health, education, social security, employment generation and rural infrastructure development. Everything is going on smoothly,” said another minister.

Mamata has accused the central probe agency of stealing her party’s data on probable candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, the party’s election strategy and blueprint of the campaign plan.

The ED, too, has sought the Supreme Court’s direction in filing FIRs against the Bengal chief minister, state director-general of police Rajeev Kumar and Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma.

“In the last 14 years lots of controversies have happened. Nothing has been able to deter Didi,” said a Trinamool MP. “This one raid is certainly not enough.”