Ben Duckett pulls out of IPL 2026 to save his Test career after poor Ashes series

England opener Ben Duckett has pulled out of the IPL in a bid to rediscover his form and save his Test career after a poor Ashes series. Duckett was roped in by Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore at December’s auction.

Chennai Super Kings have included Australia left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson as replacement for the injured Nathan Ellis. Johnson will join CSK for ₹1.5 crore with Ellis ruled out the tournament after he aggravated an old hamstring injury.

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Johnson, 30, was with Kolkata Knight Riders last season and took one wicket in four matches. He was released by KKR ahead of the 2026 auction, where he went unsold.

Ellis had been retained for ₹2 crore by CSK before the last auction although he had played only one game in 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad too have got David Payne as replacement for Jack Edwards, who had been ruled out of the season with a foot injury.

Payne, the 35-year-old England left-arm quick, was the highest wicket-taker (33) in the Vitality Blast two years ago. He was Player of the Final in the BBL this year, when he picked up 3/18 for Perth Scorchers against Sydney Sixers.

Dayal unavailable

Yash Dayal will not be a part of the RCB squad for IPL 2026.

“Spoke to him earlier today, but decided it’s not in his and franchise’s best interest to join the squad due to the personal situation he’s dealing with,” RCB’s director of cricket Mo Bobat said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Dayal has not played any matches since the IPL 2025 final in June, and faces

allegations relating to sexual assault.