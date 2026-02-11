England focus on task ahead of West Indies clash at Wankhede

After being shaken and stirred by Nepal in their opening game, England will have to be even more watchful against the West Indies, when the two sides meet at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Caribbean boys look to be more capable than Nepal and so England cannot afford any lapses on a tricky Wankhede pitch.

Jos Buttler, speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, highlighted the competitiveness in T20 cricket, irrespective of who is playing whom. “In the T20 World Cups, (or) T20 cricket, generally the game is so close, one or two players can win games for their side on the day,” the former skipper said.

While England scraped past Nepal in their opening game, the Windies put up

a confident show to out-play Scotland.

It was England’s bowling which flopped in the last game, though all-rounder Sam Curran won back some respect by delivering an excellent last over. The likes of Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid were taken to task by the little-known Nepali batters.

Buttler, however, batted for his colleagues. “(The) experienced players (like) Jofra and Adil... they’re not immune to people playing well against them. We try our best and want to perform really well, but every other country that we play against also wants to do the same,” Buttler added.

It was England whom the West Indies beat in the final to lift the T20 World Cup in 2016. But times have changed, and Windies coach Daren Sammy knows that. “(In) 2016, we were known for our six-hitting, but the world has caught up to that. Everybody now hits sixes. We just probably might have to hit more sixes,” Sammy said.