England break Indian hearts again as Harmanpreet rues another narrow defeat

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur described her team's narrow four-run defeat to England as "heartbreaking", admitting that despite dominating large parts of the contest, they once again failed to cross the finish line in Women's World Cup group encounter here on Sunday.

With Smriti Mandhana going strong on 88 and India needing just 56 runs off 54 balls and seven wickets in hand, they appeared on course for victory. But England fought back brilliantly to clinch their fourth successive win and confirm a semifinal berth alongside Australia and South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Smriti's wicket was the turning point for us. It’s a heartbreaking moment," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

It was all under control while Mandhana and Harmanpreet were in the middle, but neither could anchor the chase.

Earlier Heather Knight’s 109 anchored England’s total of 288/8 before India finished agonisingly short at 284/6.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith triggered the collapse, removing the elegant left-hander against the run of play.

Deepti Sharma’s composed fifty had kept India’s hopes alive after Mandhana's departure, but Sophie Ecclestone’s dismissal of the all-rounder in the closing overs sealed the contest.

"It’s a bad feeling when you have put so much hard work in but the last 5-6 overs didn’t go according to the plan,” added Harmanpreet.

“We still had batters, but I don’t know how things went the other way. Credit to England. They didn’t lose hope, they kept bowling and getting wickets.” The defeat, India’s third in a row following losses to South Africa and Australia, has left the co-hosts and pre-tournament favourites on the brink of elimination.

In all three games, India found themselves in winning positions but failed to close out. Against Australia, they couldn’t defend 330, while South Africa chased down 251 despite being seven wickets down.

“We are playing good cricket, we are not giving up, but have to cross the line. It’s been the last three games where we showed up with good cricket, but ended up on losing side,” Harmanpreet said.

“Our bowlers did a really good job, because when Heather was batting they were looking very good. (We) did a lot right, but last five overs, we have to rethink.” India now face New Zealand in a must-win clash in Navi Mumbai on Thursday followed by their final group match against Bangladesh on October 26, needing victories in both and favourable results elsewhere to stay alive.

“Next game is very important,” the India captain added.

Felt we needed 300: Knight

Player-of-the-Match Heather Knight admitted England fell short of their target but praised her side’s composure under pressure.

"Felt we needed 300, frustrated with how I got out, and 300 caps, a big occasion. A tiny bit slow at the start, but more boundary options, I was free to play reverse-sweeps.

"Pleased with a match-defining innings. There was a gap so any nudge on it was away to the boundary square of the wicket,” said Knight.

Smith, who dismissed Mandhana in the key moment of the chase, called it a special night.

"Heart-rate’s recovered, hamstrings in pieces. The fight we showed was amazing. I knew I had one over left, and I’d gone alright. Role is clear, lot of powerplay, a lot of death.

"Trying not to overcomplicate too much. Bowl a tight line into their heels and block off the off-side. Try to keep it simple and not rewrite the books. (I) back myself to do it out here. Out on the boundary, I was trying to take it all in. Learn as much as I can and put the big performances in for the team.”

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.