MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 19 October 2025

Eden Gardens tickets for India-South Africa Test to go on sale Monday

Prices start at Rs 60 a day for November 14-18 fixture — first Test at venue since 2019 pink-ball match

PTI Published 19.10.25, 10:33 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

Tickets for the highly anticipated India-South Africa Test at Eden Gardens will go on sale from 12 noon on Monday, the Cricket Association of Bengal announced on Sunday.

Fans can book tickets through the District by Zomato app, with prices starting at Rs 60 per day (Rs 300 for all five days) and going up to Rs 250 per day (Rs 1,250 for the full match).

ADVERTISEMENT

The match against the reigning World Test champions from November 14-18 will mark the first Test at the Eden since the India-Bangladesh pink-ball fixture in 2019.

It will also be the first Test at the venue in nearly 13 years without Virat Kohli, who retired from the longest format last month.

Ahead of the Proteas Test, Eden Gardens is hosting Bengal’s Ranji Trophy home matches.

In the first game against Uttarakhand, Abhimanyu Easwaran made a match-winning 69 not out in a tricky chase of 156, while a fit-again veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami picked up seven wickets.

Bengal will next face Gujarat from Saturday before the pitch is readied for the Proteas Test.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Vance flexes the Marines’ might as thousands protest Trump’s agenda

Vance’s aides accused Newsom of stoking fear, saying the Marine Corps had determined that the exercise at Camp Pendleton did not pose a threat
India's Shubman Gill walks off after being dismissed by Australia's Nathan Ellis during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth Australia, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Never easy losing three wickets in powerplay. Then you're always trying to play catch up

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT