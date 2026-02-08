Donald Trump wishes American cricket team 'best of luck' in T20 World Cup

US President Donald Trump wished the American cricket team good luck in the ongoing T20 World Cup in India, saying the country was rooting for the players.

"I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to TEAM USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor responded to the post saying, "Thank you for the kind words Mr. President!"

India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav defeated the USA team by 29 runs in the opening match played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The US is not a traditional cricket-playing country and its team currently is mostly made up of Indian-origin players. The US team is led by Monank Patel.

The US had co-hosted the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with matches held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Eisenhower Park in New York.

The most-anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan was played at the New York venue.