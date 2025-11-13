Dhruv Jurel likely to partner Rishabh Pant in India’s Test XI against South Africa

For the second time within a year, both Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel are set to feature in India’s Test XI.

Having played together against Australia in Perth last November, both keeper-batsmen will, in all likelihood, be included for the series opener against world Test champions South Africa at Eden Gardens, beginning on Friday. Jurel is set to come in place of seamer all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Reddy, slotted for the India A one-dayers against South Africa A, will return to the squad for the second Test in Guwahati.

Jurel’s consistent run in red-ball cricket, backed up by consecutive unbeaten centuries (132 not out and 127 not out) for India A against South Africa A in Bengaluru last week, has been central to his inclusion in the playing XI. Besides, ever since his debut against England in early 2024, the 24-year-old has proven to be technically equipped and defensively strong, with the ability to grind it out.

In fact, the pitch on Day I of the last game against South Africa A was quite conducive for quicks, and Jurel got the hundred coming in at No.6 with India A wobbling at 59/4. He has also shown his ability to shift gears, especially when batting with the tail.

“I don’t think you can leave him (Jurel) out for this Test. That is the short answer,” India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said at the Eden on Wednesday.

“But obviously, you can only pick 11, so someone else will have to miss out. I think we have got a pretty good idea of the combination, given the way Dhruv has gone in the last six months, scoring two hundreds in Bengaluru last week.

“So yeah, he is certain to play this week… I would be very surprised if we don’t see Dhruv and Rishabh playing in this Test.”

Jurel, most likely to play as a specialist batter, had an extended session at the batting nets. Beginning with both right and left-arm throwdowns on one of the centre pitches, he was hit on the leg off the very first ball — a delivery darting in from Jasprit Bumrah. However, Jurel gradually settled down and soon began middling the ball well.

Jurel’s addition should strengthen India’s batting depth for this Test against a potent South Africa pace and spin attack on a pitch, which appears to be keeping the Indian team management on its toes. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, captain Shubman Gill and even senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were

seen in discussions with Eden curator Sujan Mukherjee and neutral curators Taposh Chatterjee and Ashish Bhowmick (Board’s chief curator) on quite a few occasions on Wednesday.

‘Flexibility’ matters

Certainly confident of their abilities, India appear to be a tad apprehensive as well, given the conditions at the Eden. Probably, that’s why they wish to be flexible in the team combination and are keener on going in with spinners who can contribute with the bat.

This means left-arm orthodox Axar Patel looks set for a Test comeback, with chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav going out.

“When it comes to Washi (Washington Sundar), Axar and Jaddu (Jadeja), you’ve actually got three batters out there. So, it does give us a lot of flexibility,” Ten Doeschate said.

Talking about the significance of spinner all-rounders and blending it with specialists, particularly in these conditions, the assistant coach explained: “It’s very important. I would say we are quite lucky that we are getting to a point where some of those all-rounders could play either as a batter or a bowler.

“And that is what you want. You don’t want to sacrifice someone who is suited to one of the facets of the game just to bring an all-rounder in.”